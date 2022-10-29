Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Grows By 25.0%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCNU. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

