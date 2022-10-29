Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Increases By 45.8%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:BNSO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 15,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
Bonso Electronics International Company Profile
