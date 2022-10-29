Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expands By 23.2%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,399. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

