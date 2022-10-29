Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Drops By 24.1%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.34. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $535.00.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

