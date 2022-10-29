Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Drops By 24.1%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.34. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $535.00.
