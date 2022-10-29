Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Rises By 39.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 872,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $110,137,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.
Burford Capital Stock Up 1.1 %
Burford Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
