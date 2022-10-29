Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Rises By 39.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 872,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $110,137,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Burford Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 114,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.