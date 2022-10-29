Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 32.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 1,105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYDDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BYD in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

BYD Stock Down 6.1 %

BYD stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 0.47.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

