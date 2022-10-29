Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Rises By 20.6%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,568,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,787,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,986.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

