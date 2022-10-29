Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Drops By 79.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

Shares of CFFEW stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

