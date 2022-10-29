Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Declines By 16.6%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 3,608,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIAFF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

