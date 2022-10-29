Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Increases By 14.5%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,404.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

