Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Rises By 42.3%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

