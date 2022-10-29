Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 67.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 211,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,704. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.57 billion during the quarter.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

