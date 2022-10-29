Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Drops By 17.9%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 191,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

