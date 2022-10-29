Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Decreases By 97.1%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 74,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,679. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

