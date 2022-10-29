Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Grows By 45.5%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,114,900 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 6,263,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91,149.0 days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at 0.35 on Friday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1 year low of 0.35 and a 1 year high of 0.47.

Get China Suntien Green Energy alerts:

About China Suntien Green Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for China Suntien Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Suntien Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.