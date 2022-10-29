Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declines By 34.5%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 3,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,478. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 266.4% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

