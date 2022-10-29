Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Decreases By 25.3%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Cuentas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of Cuentas stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 11,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,743. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,085.51% and a negative return on equity of 175.78%.

(Get Rating)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Further Reading

