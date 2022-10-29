Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Increases By 66.2%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Electromed Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.43 on Friday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

