Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Grows By 45.5%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EFSCP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

