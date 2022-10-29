Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Grows By 13.4%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,354,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 2,957,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CAHPF opened at $1.35 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.