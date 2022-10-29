Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Drops By 16.6%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.7 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $6.71 during trading hours on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

