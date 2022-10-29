Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 44.0%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 101,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
