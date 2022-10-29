Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 44.0%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 101,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.