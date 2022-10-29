Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Expands By 15.5%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GSMG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.13% of Glory Star New Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.