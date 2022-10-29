Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 39.2%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Greenbriar Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

GEBRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

