Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Rises By 18.1%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $43.22. 1,960,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

