Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Grows By 56.3%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Trading Up 39.4 %

HAVLF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 3,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

