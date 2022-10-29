Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Decreases By 40.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOSSY. DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €57.00 ($58.16) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.