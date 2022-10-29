Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Grows By 44.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,916,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 82,763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,624.0 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
IITSF remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.33.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
