Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Grows By 44.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,916,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 82,763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,624.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

IITSF remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

