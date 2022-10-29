Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 57.3%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. Kirin has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Kirin ( OTCMKTS:KNBWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.38). Kirin had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

