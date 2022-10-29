Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 57.3%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.
Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. Kirin has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.92.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
