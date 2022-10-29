Short Interest in Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Increases By 668.8%

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 668.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

MTVC remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. Motive Capital Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Get Motive Capital Corp II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motive Capital Corp II

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.