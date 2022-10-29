Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Decreases By 17.5%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 9,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 1,306,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

