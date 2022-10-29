Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Expands By 18.8%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.7 days.

P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $92.93.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

