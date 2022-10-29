Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Rises By 44.1%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 247,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Pasithea Therapeutics

In other Pasithea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Avi Geller bought 54,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $71,037.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,037.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pasithea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian bought 155,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $188,485.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,708.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avi Geller bought 54,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $71,037.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,037.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,064 shares of company stock worth $335,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 345.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 26,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,887. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

