Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Declines By 19.5%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Pioneer Merger by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 630,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 28.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 266,919 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 12.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,099,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $10,254,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Pioneer Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

PACX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 43,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,760. Pioneer Merger has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.