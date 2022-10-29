Short Interest in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Declines By 19.2%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 16,120,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Playtika Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 990,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Playtika has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.44 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

Institutional Trading of Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.