Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Drops By 19.8%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 632,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PolyPid Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.