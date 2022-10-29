Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Drops By 19.8%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 632,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth $213,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
PolyPid Stock Down 1.7 %
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.