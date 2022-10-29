Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Increases By 493.1%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 493.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
SRAFF stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,589. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
About Sandfire Resources America
Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.
Read More
