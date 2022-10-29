Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Declines By 92.8%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Save Foods Stock Performance

Save Foods stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 60,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,199. Save Foods has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

About Save Foods

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 90.60% and a negative net margin of 1,433.77%.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

