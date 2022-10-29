Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Declines By 16.0%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Secoo Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Secoo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 75,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,903. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

