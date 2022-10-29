Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Grows By 600.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031. Signify has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
