Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Drops By 25.1%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix China Management III L.P. bought a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter worth $13,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 276.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 155.6% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,888 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SY remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Friday. 55,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.80.

About So-Young International

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.