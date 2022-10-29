Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Declines By 15.5%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance
Shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.41.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.
