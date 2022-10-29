Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Declines By 15.5%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 17.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

