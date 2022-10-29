Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rises By 14.7%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 598,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,107. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 1,891.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
