Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rises By 14.7%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 598,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,107. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 1,891.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

