Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Drops By 19.4%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after buying an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 6,995,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

