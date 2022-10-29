Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Decreases By 36.2%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

TTNDY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 55,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

