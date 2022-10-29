Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Increases By 50.0%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter worth $232,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter worth $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TG Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

