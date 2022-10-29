Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Grows By 91.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.18. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.