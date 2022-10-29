Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Expands By 264.0%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the September 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

TRVI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 15,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

