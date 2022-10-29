Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Expands By 264.0%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the September 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.
Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
