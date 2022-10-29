Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Declines By 16.3%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 13,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $31.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

