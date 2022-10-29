Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Decreases By 23.0%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USEG shares. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,244,822.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 38,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

